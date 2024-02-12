Suspected IPOB/ESN operatives have killed a police officer and freed seven inmates from the Correctional Service Farm Settlements, Umualomokein Okigwe in Imo state

The gunmen also kidnapped a correctional service officer during the attack on Monday, February 12

The state police spokesman, Henry Okoye, said the gunmen also attacked the residence of Senator Patrick Ndubeze.

Okigwe, Imo state - Gunmen have attacked the Correctional Service Farm Settlements, Umualomokein Okigwe in Imo state, killed a police inspector and released seven inmates.

As reported by The Nation, the gunmen also kidnapped the correctional service officer in charge before attacking the residence of Senator Patrick Ndubeze on Monday, February 12.

The state police spokesman, Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement blamed IPOB/ESN operatives for the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, who visited the scene ordered the immediate deployment of the Command’s Special Tactical Squad to hunt down the suspected IPOB/ESN operatives, Channels Television reported.

Okoye said:

“…responsible for the attacks on Correctional Service Farm Settlements, Umualomoke and the residence of Dist. Senator Patrick Ndubeze, both in Okigwe, in the early hours of 12/02/2024, which resulted in the release of seven (7) inmates, and abduction of the officer in charge of the farm settlement, and the death of a Police Inspector respectively.”

