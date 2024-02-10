Former Chief of Staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (rtd), passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday, February 10

Arogbofa, born in Oka-Akoko, Ondo state, had a distinguished military career after receiving his commission in 1973

Arogbofa attended various institutions, including Obafemi Awolowo University and held the position of Chairman at the Center for Research, Information Management, and Media Development (CRIMMD) at the time of his passing

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering Presidential Administrations

Ondo state - General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (rtd), a former Chief of Staff (CoS) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has passed away.

Arogbofa, a retired Brigadier General, died in the early hours of Saturday, February 10, at the age of 72, New Telegraph reported.

General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa, ex-President Jonathan's former Chief of Staff, died on Saturday, February 10. Photo credit: @thunderblowers

Source: Twitter

Details surrounding the demise of the former military leader have not been made public, according to Nigerian Tribune.

Quick facts about Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa

Arogbofa was born in Oka-Akoko, Ondo state, on November 10, 1952. He received his commission in the Nigerian Army in 1973 and had a notable military career.

Arogbofa served as ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s chief of staff between February 10, 2014, and May 29, 2015.

The schools he attended included Obafemi Awolowo University, Rochester Institute of Technology, University of Alabama, United States Army Command and General Staff College, University of Lagos, and the University of Ibadan.

At the time of his death, Arogbofa was the Chairman of the Center for Research, Information Management, and Media Development (CRIMMD).

AFCON: Anambra-born billionaire reportedly slumps, dies

In another report, a Nigerian businessman, Osondu Nwoye, on Wednesday, February 7, passed on while watching the Super Eagles of Nigeria AFCON semi-final clash against the South African national team.

Nigeria defeated South Africa 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of intense football to make it into the final on Wednesday.

But Osondu reportedly died while the African Cup of Nations' semi-final match was ongoing. He was said to have collapsed inside the stadium after referees cancelled the Super Eagles' second goal.

Ben Murray-Bruce reacts to Arogbofa's death

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has reacted to Arogbofa's death.

He posted on X:

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brigadier General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (Rtd), the former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

"He was a dear friend. His wisdom, integrity, and dedication to Nigeria will forever be remembered. A true hero has left us, but his legacy endures. Rest in peace, dear friend."

Source: Legit.ng