The CBN vows to take strong action against banks engaging in unauthorized withdrawals from customers' accounts

Governor Olayemi Cardoso promises to take its oversight functions more seriously and ensure sanctions

Cardoso also spoke about the decision to move some departments of CBN offices from Abuja to Lagos.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

"The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Olayemi Cardoso, has threatened sanctions on Nigerian banks that are found sabotaging monetary policies or guilty of unauthorized withdrawals from customer accounts.

He stated this while briefing members of the House of Representatives in Abuja on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

CBN governor, Yemi Cardoso Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Facebook

According to him, alleged indiscriminate charges and withdrawals from customers’ accounts shall be investigated upon reports and dealt with decisively.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

"“I want to assure you that I have no reluctance to wield the big stick, this is the time when people and entities that we regulate must comply, we must do the right thing.

“We will stop at nothing in wielding the big stick or hammer in ensuring that they do the right thing for the benefit of Nigerians."

CBN governor ready for more work

Speaking further on the redeployment of some members of staff and departments to Lagos State, the CBN boss explained that it was for efficiency, cost-saving purposes, and not for political reasons.

He stated that it was only wise to move the Banking Supervision Department to Lagos State, where all the banks have their headquarters, for easy and efficient monitoring, Vanguard reports.

Cardoso emphasised that the transfer was a tool to balance the bank’s skills across its offices nationwide to ensure accurate data generation and response to monetary issues.

Access, GTB, UBA others to debit customers' bank accounts for FG

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the federal government has instructed all Nigerian banks to debit customers with domiciliary accounts.

The debit is for old foreign currency transactions carried out between 2021 and 2023 by customers and will be remitted to the government.

Access Bank, GTB, UBA, Zenith, and other commercial banks have sent messages to customers to expect the debits.

Source: Legit.ng