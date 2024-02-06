High-ranking officials from certain intelligence agencies have revealed efforts by unidentified individuals to incite Senators from the Northern region in the 10th National Assembly against the public.

Speaking anonymously to PRNigeria, these officials stated that the motive of these individuals is to create discord among the nation's security services as well.

The identity of the northern senator has still not yet been uncovered. Photo Credit: The Presidency

Their comments were made in response to a newspaper article claiming that a prominent Northern Senator is under close surveillance by security agencies for allegedly playing a leading role in activities related to terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

The report alleges that a prominent legislator, who holds a key position in a Senate committee, has been implicated as a supporter and funder of criminal activities such as banditry and terrorism in the northern region.

However, a high-ranking intelligence official, speaking anonymously, countered the report, stating that their inquiries uncovered the story's origins, labelling it as a "fabrication".

The officer said:

"Our discreet has unmasked those instigating the baseless story in the media. Presently, our security service is not prosecuting or investigating any Senator for sponsoring banditry or terrorism".

Meanwhile, another high-ranking military official, speaking anonymously, mentioned they've pinpointed the individual behind a media report intended to discredit northern senators.

This person was identified when approached with the newspaper article implicating a northern senator.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a high-profile northern senator had been linked to bandit and terrorism operations in the north.

Sources confirmed that the lawmaker is already on the radar of security agencies, and drastic actions might be taken soon.

The lawmaker has been accused of having a hand in some of the high-profile kidnappings in the north.

