Justice Abdul Hamid of the Gombe High Court has made a controversial ruling towards Rose Dogara Silas Gyar.

Gyar is a defendant in a N3 million fraud case and was given a light sentence by the high court.

In the ruling, Justice Hamid sentenced Ms Gyar to three years imprisonment with an option to pay N20 fine.

In a controversial ruling, Justice Abdul Hamid of the Gombe High Court has handed down what many see as a lenient punishment to Rose Dogara Silas Gyar, an accused individual.

Gyar was convicted of defrauding Saifullahi Sani Abdullahi of N3 million under false pretences related to the Central Bank of Nigeria's Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Rather than sentencing Gyar to jail time, Justice Hamid ordered her to pay a nominal fee of N20 to avoid a three-year imprisonment term.

Criticism of court verdict

The ruling has sparked criticism for its perceived lightness, given the severity of the offence.

EFCC has brought charges against Gyar and her partner for allegedly demanding N3 million as collateral for a loan.

Abdullahi, feeling cheated after not receiving anything from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and failing to obtain a refund from Gyar and her partner, reported them to EFCC.

Gyar has been arraigned on a single count of cheating amounting to N3 million, as per Section 322 of the Penal Code.

She admitted guilt when the charge was presented, and the prosecution counsel, M.D Aliyu, requested the court to convict and sentence her accordingly.

According to PM News, the defence attorney, S.O Kumu, asked the court to be lenient, noting the defendant's remorse and full repayment of stolen funds.

Despite this plea, Justice Hamid sentenced her to three years in prison or a fine of N20.

EFCC apprehends ATM fraudster

Meanwhile, in another incident, Yusufu Tanimu was apprehended by EFCC operatives in Gombe for ATM card fraud.

Acting on a tip-off regarding his involvement in Ecobank Plc ATM fraud, the authorities seized 33 ATM cards, a Techno phone, and an ATM card holder from him.

Upon completion of the investigation, he will face charges in court.

Pastor arrested for N1.3bn fraud and money laundering

Elsewhere, the EFCC arrested a clergyman, Ebonyi, on charges of defrauding people through his foundation.

The pastor promised victims up to $20 billion but required them to register first, with approximately N1.8 million.

Following his arrest, the pastor would face court proceedings once the EFCC concludes its initial investigation.

