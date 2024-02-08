SP Rilwan Kasumu and his team have made Kayode Egbetokun, proud as the leader of the Nigeria Police Force

This is as the Kasumu rejected a huge sum of money in this critical time in Nigeria, from drug peddlers in Lagos state

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this revelation on Wednesday, February 8, via a statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the police tactical unit attached to Area K, Marogbo, Lagos state command, for rejecting N4 million bribe while investigating a case of drug peddling and unlawful possession of ammunition.

IGP is impressed with Lagos cops who rejected N4 million from drug peddlers. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known on Wednesday, February 8, 2024, in a statement shared on his X account (@Princemoye1).

How the officer rejected the bribe from drug peddlers

According to Adejobi, the police team in Lagos state had arrested one Esther Newman Obiekezie, female, 42 years, aka Candy, on February 6, 2024, at her base where she sells drugs called ICE, and recovered a large quantity of the substance and some AK47 live ammunition from her.

In the cause of the investigation, her associates came to solicit for the release of the drug peddler, Esther, and offered the sum of N4 million naira as bribe.

The police officer frowned at the offer, seized the cash, marked it as an exhibit and arrested the duo for further investigation and prosecution.

IGP Egbetokun reacts

The IGP, therefore, reiterates the commitment of the Force to harnessing all available means and adopting professional anti crime strategies to tackle all forms of crimes and criminality in Nigeria.

Police arrest “rogue cops” for extorting N29 million from Abuja businessman

In another development, Legit.ng reported that police arrested some officers who reportedly abducted a businessman in Abuja and extorted N29.9 million from him in January 2024.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development on Tuesday, February 6, in a post shared on his X account (@Princemoye1).

Adejobi disclosed that the police had taken significant steps toward ensuring justice prevailed in the case.

