IGP Reacts As Cops Rejects N4 Million Bribe From Drug Peddlers in Lagos
- SP Rilwan Kasumu and his team have made Kayode Egbetokun, proud as the leader of the Nigeria Police Force
- This is as the Kasumu rejected a huge sum of money in this critical time in Nigeria, from drug peddlers in Lagos state
- The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, made this revelation on Wednesday, February 8, via a statement
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the police tactical unit attached to Area K, Marogbo, Lagos state command, for rejecting N4 million bribe while investigating a case of drug peddling and unlawful possession of ammunition.
The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known on Wednesday, February 8, 2024, in a statement shared on his X account (@Princemoye1).
How the officer rejected the bribe from drug peddlers
According to Adejobi, the police team in Lagos state had arrested one Esther Newman Obiekezie, female, 42 years, aka Candy, on February 6, 2024, at her base where she sells drugs called ICE, and recovered a large quantity of the substance and some AK47 live ammunition from her.
In the cause of the investigation, her associates came to solicit for the release of the drug peddler, Esther, and offered the sum of N4 million naira as bribe.
The police officer frowned at the offer, seized the cash, marked it as an exhibit and arrested the duo for further investigation and prosecution.
IGP Egbetokun reacts
The IGP, therefore, reiterates the commitment of the Force to harnessing all available means and adopting professional anti crime strategies to tackle all forms of crimes and criminality in Nigeria.
Police arrest “rogue cops” for extorting N29 million from Abuja businessman
In another development, Legit.ng reported that police arrested some officers who reportedly abducted a businessman in Abuja and extorted N29.9 million from him in January 2024.
The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development on Tuesday, February 6, in a post shared on his X account (@Princemoye1).
Adejobi disclosed that the police had taken significant steps toward ensuring justice prevailed in the case.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng