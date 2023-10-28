To cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, the federal government has rolled out its Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI)

This initiative was followed by the unveiling of new arrivals of CNG buses that will help curb the transportation issue

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, supervised the unveiling at the State House on Friday, October 27

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government of Nigeria has initiated the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), which involves establishing seven conversion centres throughout the country.

As reported by Daily Trust, the official launch of this initiative took place at the State House in Abuja on Friday, October 27, with Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila leading the ceremony.

Zacch Adedeji, the Chairman of the Presidential CNG Initiative Steering Committee, represented by Mr Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer of the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), announced that the government has exempted Value Added Tax on the purchase of CNG buses and is pursuing duty waivers for the entire value chain.

Adedeji emphasised that the primary objective is to create a sustainable future by harnessing Nigeria's abundant and environmentally friendly energy source, natural gas.

He also revealed plans to establish multiple conversion centres nationwide within the next two weeks.

Adedeji underscored that the implementation of the CNG project reflects President Bola Tinubu's dedication to both environmental sustainability and economic development in Nigeria.

He encouraged Nigerians to view these CNG buses as a symbol of a new beginning and a representation of President Tinubu's commitment to spearheading an energy revolution.

Rivers begin procurement of CNG buses

The Project Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative, Engr. Micheal Oluwagbemi mentioned that several state governments have expressed interest in investing in CNG buses, with the Rivers State Government already procuring a substantial number to address transportation challenges in the state.

Regarding the cost of conversion to CNG, Oluwagbemi explained that it varies based on the vehicle model and type.

He also assured that the committee, as part of PCNGI, will provide incentives to lower the cost for the Nigerian populace, making conversion more accessible.

Chinedu Oguegbu, the Managing Director of OMAA Motors and managing partner of PCNGI, commended the federal government's support for domestically manufactured vehicles, viewing it as a means of advancing industrialisation in the country.

