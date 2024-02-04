Nigeria has descended six places amongst the entire 125 countries ranked in the 2023 Global Hunger Index (GHI)

The 2023 ranking marks a decline in the hunger level in the country compared to its 2022 GHI ranking of 103 out of 121 countries

The drop in ranking marks a prevalent challenge that the country is undergoing as regards food inflation and insecurity

Nigeria has ranked as one of the nations grappling with a high incidence of hunger globally, as indicated by the 2023 Global Hunger Index report released on its official website.

The country holds the 109th position among 125 countries that possess adequate data for computing the 2023 GHI scores.

With a notable score of 28.3 in the 2023 Global Hunger Index, Nigeria is experiencing a significant hunger level.

Serious hunger alert

The 2023 ranking reflects a deterioration in the hunger situation compared to its 2022 GHI ranking, where Nigeria stood at 103rd out of 121 countries.

As outlined in the 2023 Global Hunger Index (GHI) report, Nigeria holds the 109th position, narrowly surpassing India at 111th and Zambia at 110th.

Notably, Nigeria is situated below Congo and Zimbabwe, both securing the 107th rank in the global hunger assessment.

Global Hunger Index ranking metrics

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a comprehensive instrument for assessing and monitoring hunger on a global, regional, and national scale.

It utilizes four key indicators—undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality—to compute scores for individual countries.

Undernourishment: the share of the population whose caloric intake is insufficient.

the share of the population whose caloric intake is insufficient. Child stunting: the share of children under the age of five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition.

the share of children under the age of five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition. Child wasting: the share of children under the age of five who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition.

the share of children under the age of five who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition. Child Mortality: the share of children who die before their fifth birthday, reflecting in part the fatal mix of inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environments.

Based on the values of the four indicators, a GHI score is calculated on a 100-point scale reflecting the severity of hunger, where 0 is the best possible score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst. Each country's GHI score is classified by severity, from low to extremely alarming.

Nigeria's food inflation and insecurity

Despite being the most populous nation in Africa, Nigeria is currently contending with unprecedented inflation rates and food insecurity.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said in 2023 that about 26.5 million Nigerians may face a food crisis between June and August 2024.

As of December 2023, the country's overall inflation rate stands at 28.92%, accompanied by a food inflation rate of 33.93%.

Nigeria's food insecurity is attributed to a confluence of factors, including escalating insecurity, surging food prices, and climate change induced by heavy rainfall, leading to floods in various regions of the country.

The escalating rates of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping have compelled farmers to abandon their fields, exacerbating the challenge.

Addressing the mounting insecurity is crucial, allowing farmers to cultivate and plant without fear.

Efforts to curb insecurity are essential for fostering an environment conducive to agricultural productivity.

Experts emphasize the necessity for agricultural reform in Nigeria, particularly at the grassroots level, as smallholder farmers cultivate a significant proportion of consumed agricultural products.

They advocate for reforms encompassing farmer sensitization, strategies to mitigate flooding, and advancements in agricultural science and technology to enhance agricultural produce's production, storage, and distribution.

Prices of food expected to rise further in 2024

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the persistence of escalating food prices, as observed throughout 2023, is expected to contribute to ongoing food security challenges.

This development will thereby impede the African continent's ability to attain the goal of zero hunger by 2030.

This forecast is drawn from the 2023 Crop Production Report recently published by AFEX, a prominent commodities player in Africa.

The report, unveiled over the weekend, underscores the substantial hurdles posed by food insecurity and inflation, particularly in Nigeria.

