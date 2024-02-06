Aisha Yesufu has renewed her attack against the current government headed by President Bola Tinubu

She recalled how Tinubu who was a critic of PDP's government in 2013 and 2014 had plunged Nigeria into economic crisis with his harsh policies

Yesufu, a strong ally of Peter Obi, thereby described Tinubu'a administration as evil, reminding Nigerians that the former Lagos governor has made the country a laughing stock

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Aisha Yesufu, rights activist and co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls, on Tuesday, February 6, disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made Nigeria and Africa, a laughing stock.

Aisha Yesufu hinted Tinubu made Nigeria and Africa, laughing stock. Photo credit: @AishaYesufu, @officialABAT

The statement followed a tweet by Tinubu on X (formerly Twitter) in 2014, claiming that his greatest fear for Nigerians and Nigeria, is being led by wrong hands.

Tinubu tweeted:

"I have no fear either for my political future or present. My greatest fear is for Nigeria and Nigerians. Nigeria is in the wrong hands."

In another post dug out by the social critic, Tinubu in 2013, tweeted:

"Leaders celebrate Mandela, but lack his discipline and morale fortitude They stand in the way of their people and make Africa laughingstock."

Amid untold hardship and rising insecurity in Nigeria, Yesufu, a strong ally of Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, dug out the posts and shared them on her X account with her own posts that read:

"More accurately, Nigeria is in evil hands."

"Another day to remind you that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made Nigeria and Africa a laughing stock."

Her tweets has got many talking online.

See Yesufu's posts below:

