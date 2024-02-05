Senator Shehu Sani has shared his thoughts about the whereabouts of the $3.4 billion loan reportedly obtained in 2020 by the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari from the IMF

Sani commented on the allegations that the IMF loan is "missing, diverted or unaccounted for"

The former Nigerian lawmaker said he "thought we only had wizards, now we know there were also magicians"

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, has said the whereabouts of the $3.4 billion loan obtained in 2020 by the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains unknown.

The 2020 annual audited report reportedly published recently by the auditor-general of the federation, Shaakaa Chira, allegedly noted that "incriminating revelations showed that there was no document to show the movement and spending of the $3.4 billion IMF loan during the Buhari administration".

Sani commented on the allegation.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain tweeted on Monday, February 5:

“The Auditor General report simply revealed that the $3.4 Billion IMF loan that was obtained under the Buhari regime also “disappeared” under the same regime, as “there was no record of its whereabouts”.

“We thought we only had wizards now we know there were also magicians.”

Legit.ng understands that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's attention has been drawn to the issue, with some civil society organisations demanding a presidential probe and possible prosecution of anyone culpable.

