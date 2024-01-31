Pastor Osunmakinde has explained how he witnessed the Household of David church go up in flames, along with the instruments

Describing the unfortunate incident as "a painful experience", he appreciated God that no life was lost

The embattled man of God has insisted that the mercy program starting today, Wednesday, January 31, will be held as planned, despite the fire incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ikeja, Lagos state - The pastor of Household of David, Sola Osunmakinde, has shared details of the fire incident that gutted the church.

Pastor Osunmakinde is thankful that no life was lost. Photo credit: Household of David, Sola Osunmakinde

Pastor Osunmakinde disclosed that he watched with agony as everything was burnt before his eyes.

Recall that a fire broke out at the Household of David church in Ikeja local government area of Lagos state, on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Amodu Shakiri, the Lagos State Fire Service spokesperson, affirmed the occurrence.

Shakiri explained that the incident occurred due to overheating of the church's auditorium roof, leading to its collapse and the subsequent ignition of a fire.

Reacting to the development, Osunmakinde hinted that the fire service was put off but “painfully, we watched till everything got burnt completely. Everything,” The Nation reported.

He said:

“I came here this (Wednesday) morning and everything was going on well, we were setting up,” he narrated. “All of a sudden, we started hearing something up there and there was fire.”

“Nobody anticipated this. The most important thing is that no life was lost,” he said in a video with a background of burnt carcasses of what is now left of the fancy auditorium with colourful lighting and thousands of steel chairs.

“It’s a painful experience, no doubt but all things work together for good.”

Osunmakinde added the scheduled programme 'The Mercy Conference' slated for January 31, 2024, will hold.

“We believe God and we are still going to go ahead with the conference.”

Fire guts INEC office in Ibadan

In another similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that the INEC office in Ibadan's southeast local government was gutted by fire.

The state's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Adeniran Tella, confirmed the fire outbreak.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred at about 10:30 am on Friday, January 26, as it adds to the list of tragedies in the state in less than two weeks.

