Calabar, Cross River - Chioma Lilian, a female University of Calabar undergraduate student (UNICAL), reportedly passed away after a fatal motor accident.

According to Sahara Reporter, Lilian is a 300-level student of the Department of Geology of the institution situated in Cross Rivers State, south-south of Nigeria.

Lilian is in her third year at the Department of Geology, UNICAL. Photo Credit: Lilian Chioma

It was gathered that Lilian was travelling back to school from home when the tragic incident transpired.

A source from the institution said:

“UNICAL lost another 300-level student, Chioma Lillian, from the Department of Geology in a fatal motor accident while travelling back to school.”

UNICAL student testifies against professor over alleged sexual harassment

This tragic incident is on the heels of the controversy that greeted UNICAL in the third quarter of 2023 when some students from the Faculty of Law protested against Prof. Cyril Ndifon, the dean of the faculty.

The students alleged that Prof Ndifon had been sexually molesting female students in the faculty in his office.

This allegation sparked outrage on campus and became a national issue, leading to the inauguration of a panel set up by the management of UNICAL to investigate the allegations levelled against the professor.

Passed and present students appeared before the panel to testify against the embattled professor, who was later found guilty of gross misconduct and was dismissed.

UNIZIK announces plan to mount CCTV in offices, classrooms to checkmate sexual harassment

Meanwhile, the war against sexual harassment in Nigerian higher institutions is spreading like wildfire, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has joined the movement.

According to the management of UNIZIK, the installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in offices and classrooms has commenced.

The Vice Chancellor of UNIZIK, Prof. Charles Esimone, confirmed this development, noting that there's no better time to introduce the initiative.

