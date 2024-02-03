A fresh update has confirmed that a high-profile northern senator has been linked to bandit and terrorism operations in the north.

Sources confirmed that the lawmaker is already on the radar of security agencies, and drastic actions might be taken soon.

The lawmaker has been accused of having a hand in some of the high-profile kidnappings in the north.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

A prominent senator from the North is currently under intense scrutiny from national security agencies, accused of leading efforts in terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

The influential legislator, who holds a significant role in the Senate, has been revealed as a supporter and financial contributor to activities related to banditry and terrorism in the Northern region.

The northern senator is said to be involved in some of the high-profile kidnappings in the state. Photo Credit: DSS

Source: Twitter

Confidential sources have acknowledged that government agencies are aware of the senator's alleged involvement, and steps will soon be taken to hold him accountable for his illicit actions.

As quoted by Vanguard, the sources said:

“We are aware of the Senator’s unholy relationship with the enemies of state, including the number of times he had held nocturnal meetings with kidnappers, bandits and terrorists in Abuja, the seat of power”.

It has been discovered that the parliamentarian, who is reportedly associated with a vocal Islamic scholar, wields significant influence over the investigative efforts of relevant security agencies.

The lawmaker is accused of various crimes, including knowing those responsible for the abduction of female students from the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, and the corps members from Akwa Ibom State, who were kidnapped on their way to Sokoto and are still being held by their captors.

Alleged lawmaker sponsoring bandit operations - Sources

A credible source has disclosed that security agencies have identified a Senator from the North as the main supporter and financier of banditry and other terror-related activities in certain Northern regions.

The source said:

“As a matter of fact, he is in marriage with the bandits, who have been terrorising the North Central and the North West areas.

“His tendencies are so disruptive and over-arching that he interferes with the investigative activities of security and other law enforcement agencies, who have continued to make inroads into terrorism, sponsorship and financing.

“Let me shock you: investigations have so far revealed that the lawmaker knows where kidnapped Zamfara female varsity students, and members of the National Youth Service Corps are being held”.

Another informed source, who gave a similar account, said:

“Security agencies are aware of the Senator’s disruptive activities and have placed him under surveillance, being a person of interest.

“While an influential Islamic scholar can be said to be in bed with suspected terrorists, this high-profile Nigerian is in marriage with the bandits, and you know what that mean."

Tension as bandits kidnap 55 persons escorting bride to her matrimonial home in Katsina

In another report, armed bandits ambushed and kidnapped about 55 persons while escorting a bride in Katsina state.

The incident happened along Damari town in Sabuwa local government area on Thursday, February 1.

It was gathered that three security volunteers lost their lives in an effort to rescue the kidnapped victims.

Source: Legit.ng