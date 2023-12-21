Shelta, a property management company, has concluded plans to roll out affordable housing for NYSC members and low-income earners

The company revealed that the initiative will provide a solution to the housing deficit in Abuja

The company’s CEO revealed the challenges of meeting the housing needs of Nigerians in the current economic hardship

A property-tech management firm, Shelta, has revealed that it is working on a project to help curb the deficit in affordable housing for rent in Abuja satellite towns.

The CEO of Shelta, Austin Igwe, disclosed this to Legit.ng at the firm’s third-anniversary dinner and award night held at the Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton).

The CEO of Shelta, Austin Igwe as company moves to provide housing to Nigerians Credit: Austin Igwe

He stated that the firm’s services stem from managing properties for landlords in the metropolis of Abuja, and a move is in place to extend it to the satellite areas of the federal capital.

Igwe said:

“We’re releasing a product in January for corpers specifically for corners. Because we found out that many corpers move from one location to another, they leave their catchment area and move to where they need to serve.

“They often run around looking for where to stay, especially in Abuja. So we’re designing a product to target that particular segment or that market to see how we can help them find their place.”

Igwe, however, noted that there have been challenges in satisfying the needs of their over 2000 users on the Shelta digital platforms.

He said getting enough properties and houses to rent for their users because of the high demand for it has been difficult.

Igwe said:

“Now, one of our challenges so far has been having enough properties for our users.

“Most times, you have too many users, you know, beyond the properties we have.

“So every time we’re onboarding properties, they are gone. Before they before we even put them online, they are gone. So that’s one of the things we’re trying to do.”

At the event, awards were presented to the best landlord in 2023, who benefits from managing their property for a year.

Similarly, an award was presented to the best tenant whose rent would be paid in 2024, worth N1 million. An award was also contributed to the best saver.

The event featured other side attractions like spoken word, musical performances, and comedy to the delight of the attendees.

