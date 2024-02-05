The acting director-general of the NCAA expressed displeasure with the incessant cases of flight delays and disruptions in the country

He said that airlines that are found wanting of the act in the industry will now be sanctioned without fear or favour

According to him, the authority has increased its monitoring of compliance to identify and apprehend violators

Chris Najomo, the acting director-general of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has read the riot act to domestic airline operators.

FG releases list of Nigerian airlines with most flight delays in 2023

Incessant delays, flight disruptions, and schedule changes continued on the rise. Photo credit: Jacoblund, Tassii

Source: Getty Images

This is as cases of constant delays, flight disruptions, and schedule changes continued on the rise.

Poor customer experience on the rise

Michael Achimugu, NCAA spokesperson, said in a statement that the current record of flight disruptions, poor customer experience, and poor handling of passengers were of significant concern to the DG, who expressed this as unacceptable.

According to the NCAA boss in a Leadership report, it is no longer business as usual as errant airlines will now be sanctioned appropriately without fear or favour as the matter is getting out of hand.

He said the authority has stepped up surveillance to monitor compliance to fish out violators.

He said:

“Airlines must consider scheduling flights into sunset airports early in the day to minimise cancellations as a result of airport closure at sunset.”

According to the DG, airlines are required to provide facilities for the transportation of people with reduced mobility. He added that they must treat these people fairly, decently, and without discrimination.

He added:

“By virtue of the provisions of Nigeria Civil aviation regulations part 19, airlines are required to provide on their ticket portal a mandatory field for special needs assistance and require their agents to actively ask customers during ticket purchase if they will require assistance.”

Najomo restated the necessity for airlines to enhance their offerings, given that Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, was resolute in implementing his five-point plan as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

