The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has announced the recovery of N70 billion over the past 100 days

This was confirmed in a report compiled by the anti-graft agency between October 2023 and January 19, 2024

It was gathered in the report that the EFCC secured the conviction of over 700 culprits within 100 days

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the successful retrieval of N70,556,658,370.5 in 100 days, as revealed in a document named 'Operations and Recoveries.'

From October 2023 to January 19, 2024, the EFCC disclosed a document outlining their recovery efforts, totalling N70,556,658,370.5, consisting of various currencies.

The EFCC also rolled out the convictions and petitions received in the last 100 days. Photo Credit: EFCC

During this period, the commission received 3,325 petitions, accepted 2,657, and achieved convictions for 747 individuals involved in financial crimes such as money laundering and internet fraud.

EFCC HQ recovers over N49bn

According to Punch, the EFCC headquarters contributed to the recovery with N49,607,391,330.44, $3,900,200.75, £2000, and £110.

The Maiduguri Zonal Command successfully retrieved N58,065,870 and $3,370. Gombe Command managed to recover N127,323,028.50 and $1,500, while Kano Command secured N141,944,451 and $365.

The Makurdi Command recovered N53,228,325, and the Enugu Command successfully retrieved N202,117,000 and $1,950. Uyo Command accomplished the retrieval of N25,299,950 and $710. Meanwhile, Port Harcourt Zonal Command excelled in recovering N2,412,247,210.05 and $5,714,389.21.

Sokoto Command recovered N100,696,118.72, and Kaduna Command successfully recovered N331,494,710.81, $912, £50, and €1,610.

The Ilorin Command retrieved N80,280,580.86 and $880, whereas the Abuja Zonal Command recovered N825,928,463 and $10,000.

The Ibadan Zonal Command seized N135,519,810, $14,517, £280, and €500, while the Lagos Zonal Command managed to recover N6,826,993,798.78, $868,284.61, £147,672.10, and €1,899.90.

The EFCC's Benin Zonal Command also retrieved N49,515,987.09 and $5,700.

EFCC convicts 747 persons in 100 days

In the same timeframe, the EFCC obtained convictions for 747 individuals charged with various crimes, including money laundering and cybercrimes.

During a discussion in Abuja, EFCC Chairman Ola Okukoyede disclosed that many of these convictions were related to cybercrime offences.

This revelation was made at an EFCC event, ‘Dialogue on Youth, Religion, and the Fight against Corruption,’ hosted at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

