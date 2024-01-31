Nigeria has moved five places in the latest Transparency International (TI) corruption perception ranking

According to the latest TI ranking, Nigeria moved from the 150th position to 145 out of 180 countries assessed.

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be.

Berlin, Germany - Transparency International (TI) has ranked Nigeria as the 145 most corrupt country out of 180 countries assessed.

The latest ranking, which was released on Tuesday, January 30 is a five places improvement from the previous 150th position.

Nigeria arrived at its latest position after gaining an additional one point to end up with 25 out of the 100 maximum points in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) results.

According to TI, the 2023 CPI shows that corruption is thriving across the world.

The Berlin-based non-profit and non-governmental organisation said:

“The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the globe by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).”

It added that:

“Over two-thirds of countries score below 50 out of 100, which strongly indicates that they have serious corruption problems. The global average is stuck at only 43, while the vast majority of countries have made no progress or declined in the last decade. What is more, 23 countries fell to their lowest scores to date this year.”

Seychelles (CPI score: 71) Cape Verde (64) and Botswana (59) are the top-ranked three countries in Africa. While Equatorial Guinea (17), South Sudan (13) and Somalia (11) perform the lowest with no sign of improvement.

