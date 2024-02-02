The Edo state chapter of the Labour Party has pegged the cost of the party nomination form for the upcoming governorship election to be N30 million

The election has been scheduled to be held by 21 September this year

The party said the fee is the lowest compared to what the other parties are charging

The Labour Party (LP) in Edo state has said that only aspirants who can pay the N30 million fee for expression of interest and nomination form have the capacity to run for the governorship election in the state.

The party's state chairman, Ogbalol Kelly, made this statement on Wednesday in Benin, while addressing the media on the party's preparations for the September governorship election.

Labour Party sets N30 million for Edo governorship nomination form

Source: Youtube

He said the N30 million fee is the lowest among the three major political parties in the state, and that it reflects the high cost of elections in Nigeria, reported the Premium Times.

He said:

"Aside being qualified to contest election, aspirants must also be ready to show capability and capacity to fund campaigns and other election requirements. Therefore, any aspirant who cannot afford the fee lacks the capacity to run for the governorship election."

He added that the party needs the money to fund its activities, such as primaries, litigation, and logistics, and that the sale of forms is a major source of income for the party, The Daily Trust reported.

Aspirants begin form procurement

The party leader revealed that two aspirants, a man and a woman, had already bought the party's forms and urged others to do the same.

He assured the aspirants that the party would conduct a free and fair primary and that the best candidate would emerge.

He also said that the party has given a 50 per cent discount to female aspirants to encourage their participation in the election.

He dismissed the allegation that the party received N500 million from the state government to field a weak candidate in the election, saying it was false and baseless.

He said the party's guidelines for the governorship election are in accordance with the constitution and the Electoral Act.

He appealed to the people of Edo state to support the party and its candidate, saying that the party has a vision to transform the state.

Labour Party aspirants reject N30m nomination fees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party governorship aspirants in Edo state have called on the party's leadership to reduce the N30 million fees for nomination and expression of interest forms.

The LP governorship aspirants said the outrageous N30 million fees were to stifle the voices of politicians.

They said the N30 million fees should be reduced for the democratic process not to be limited.

Source: Legit.ng