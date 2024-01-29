Nigeria’s air force has bombed bandits in Kaduna state, killing many of the outlaws, as the offensive against the gunmen presses on

According to a military statement, the terrorists were sighted moving in a convoy of about 15 motorcycles

Legit.ng learnt that the target of the latest bombardment was Kwiga-Kampamin Doka axis of Birnin Gwari local government where the terrorists have had camps

Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state - Air strikes by jets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have killed many terrorists in Birnin Gwari local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

As reported by The Nation on Monday, January 29, the terrorists were eliminated following an intelligence report of their movement along Kwiga-Kampamin Doka axis.

Kaduna is one of the northern Nigerian states battling terrorism challenges. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Twitter

Air Vice Marshall Edward Gabkwet, NAF’s spokesman, disclosed this update in a statement on Monday, January 29.

He stated that their intelligence report also showed that the same syndicate was responsible for the ambush on troops at Kwanan Mutuwa on Saturday, January 27, and other attacks and abduction of innocent civilians in Birnin Gwari, Nigerian Tribune noted.

According to the NAF’s spokesperson, a survey uncovered the outlaws' movement, "in a convoy of about 15 motorcycles, each with at least two armed terrorists".

Gabkwet said:

“The terrorists were trailed to a location where they converged before they were engaged and neutralised in a precision strike.

"The aftermath of the air strike revealed that several of the terrorists were eliminated as a result of the strike.”

Furthermore, the Air Force official stated that the troops’ successful strike on the terrorists has been brought to the attention of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, who he said commended the NAF personnel “but cautioned that efforts must be sustained.”

Legit.ng reports that the update from NAF would be a tentative relief for residents of Birnin Gwari and security operatives.

Military operatives have been battling terrorist activities for more than 14 years. In the northwest particularly, government troops are battling heavily armed gangs.

