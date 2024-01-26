Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has 9-year experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has affirmed the five-year jail term handed to a former member of the house of representatives, Farouk Lawan, by the Court of Appeal.

Lawan was convicted and sentenced to prison in 2021 for accepting a $500,000 bribe from prominent businessman, Femi Otedola, the chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited.

Prosecutors accused Lawan (left) of receiving at least $500,000 of a demanded bribe. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Nation, in a unanimous judgement on Friday, January 26, a five-member panel affirmed the past judgement of the appellate court which upheld Lawan’s sentencing to five years concerning the charges on which he (Lawan) was tried at the federal capital territory (FCT) high court.

In the lead judgement prepared by Justice John Okoro but read by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, the apex court found that Lawan’s appeal was without merit and proceeded to dismiss it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Channels Television also noted the Supreme Court's verdict.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng