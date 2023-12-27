In Christmas spirit, the people of the southeast region defied the sit-at-home order often enforced by the proscribed IPOB

A faction of IPOB has continuously enforced the sit-at-home on its quest to compel the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 after he had earlier jumped bail; the Court of Appeal ordered his release, but the Supreme Court upturned the ruling and asked him to face the terrorism charges

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra suffered a major setback in the southeast on Monday, December 25, as the people of the region defied the group's sit-at-home order to celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ.

Premium Times reported that December 25 is set aside for Christians worldwide to mark Jesus Christ's birthday.

Sit-at-home order turns southeast to ghost region

Before now, Nigerians in the Southeast often observe the sit-at-home every Monday. This development has turned the southeast into a ghost region on Mondays because businesses and movements are grounded.

A faction of the proscribed IPOB usually enforces this illegal action. The group was seeking the secession of the southeast region from Nigeria. The sit-at-home order was being implemented in some parts of south-south as well.

The separatist group has noted that the order was being enforced to compel the Nigerian government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was currently facing terrorism charges in Abuja.

Why southeasterners defy sit-at-home order

On Christmas day, residents of the region shunned the order and went about their celebration in the five states.

Recall that in 2021, Kanu was rearrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria. The embattled leader of IPOB had since been in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

The Court of Appeal ordered his release, but the Supreme Court upturned the judgment, adding that Kanu would not have been re-arrested in Kenya if he had not jumped bail.

Supreme Court okays Kanu's trial on treasonable felony

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court had dismissed the judgment of the Court of Appeal that discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu.

With the judgment, Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed IPOB, will now face trial on treasonable felony and terrorism.

According to the Supreme Court, Kanu would not have been brought to Nigeria if he had not jumped bail.

