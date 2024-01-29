Governor Idris has emphasized the significance of marital respect, as he sponsored a mass wedding in the state

This comes as 300 couples find love through the Kebbi state government's initiative

N70,000 was paid as dowry for each bride as well as other items were presented to the newlyweds as gifts, fully supported by the wife of the governor, through her pet project

The Kebbi state government has sponsored the wedding of 300 divorces, widows and indigents at a maiden mass wedding.

The governor said the mass wedding is part of his efforts to assist those facing economic challenges in finding their life partner. Photo credit: @KBStGovt

The maiden ceremony was conducted at the Abdullahi Fodio palace in Gwandu Emirate, Birnin Kebbi, on Sunday, January 28.

The event was organised by the state government under Hajia Nafisa Nasir Idris, wife of the state governor, through her pet project, Nafisa Nasir Development Foundation, (NANAS).

This was made known in a post shared on X account by the Kebbi state government on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Governor Idris gives words of wisdom to newlyweds

Governor Nasir Idris, who presided over the wedding, advised the couples to be friendly and confidants of each other while his wife announced plans for skill acquisition programs to promote self-reliance.

He noted that his administration provided N21 million as dowry for the 300 brides who emerged from the 21 local government areas of the state, with each bride getting a dowry of N70,000.

The governor was represented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman-Ankwe at the ceremony.

Lawmaker to marry off 100 females

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sani Yakubu Noma, a member of the house of representatives, has said he has concluded plans to give out 100 female orphans for marriage.

Speaking recently to journalists in his hometown in Argungu area of Kebbi state, the lawmaker representing Argungu/Augie federal constituency said the marriage plan was part of his contributions to the welfare of orphans in his constituency.

He said the marriage ceremony will take place at the palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera.

Kwankwaso, Yusuf wed 1,700 couples

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the New Nigeria People's Party(NNPP) presidential candidate during the February 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, joined 1,700 couples at a state-sponsored mass wedding.

Kwankwaso was the representative of the grooms while Governor Yusuf was the representative (Wali) of the brides.

“Don’t search your spouses’ phones”, Kwankwaso

Legit.ng also reported that Kwankwaso counseled 1,500 couples who participated in a mass wedding in the state.

He urged them not to check their spouses’ phones, which could help prevent marriages from falling apart.

