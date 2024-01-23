Late Nabeeha Al-Kadriyah who was killed by bandits reportedly graduated with a first class from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria

Her uncle, Sherifdeen disclosed this on Monday, January 21, some days after her corpse was found

Nabeeha was killed by bandits who kidnapped her and her sisters from their residence in the federal capital territory

FCT, Abuja - Late Nabeeha Al-Kadriyah who was killed by bandits reportedly graduated with a first class from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria in Kaduna state.

According to Daily Trust, Nabeeha’s uncle, Sherifdeen said information reaching the family shows that she would have been awarded at the school’s convocation slated for January 27.

Uncle says Nabeeha bagged first class from ABU

Source: Twitter

“You can imagine such a feeling if she had been alive to witness the convocation. However, the situation has further strengthened our faith in Almighty Allah.

“We thank all those that stood by us during this trying period.”

Sherifideen said the release of Nabeeha’s sisters by the bandits on Saturday, January 20, evoked bittersweet memories for the family.

He disclosed that the bandits in attempting to make the family pay the ransom, forced one of the girls to see Nabeeha’s brutal corpse.

“I was the one who went to claim the body of the late Nabeeha. She was brutally murdered and her sister, Najeeba, was forced to see her brutal corpse to traumatise her and others for us to quickly pay the ransom.’’

Nabeeha's father recounts ordeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nabeeha's father, Al-Kadriyar narrated the ordeal he and his six kidnapped daughters faced at the hands of bandits who abducted them from their house in the federal capital territory.

He said the abductors spoke in Hausa and Yoruba languages as they led them away on foot into their camp.

The civil servant said he initially mistook the bandits for armed robbers when he first sighted them in his compound through the door and windows.

Nabeeha: Kidnappers kill 4 abductees in Abuja

Legit.ng also reported that kidnappers killed four out of the 10 persons kidnapped in the Kubwa/Dutse area of the FCT and dumped their lifeless bodies at Ida, near Ushafa in Bwari Area Council.

The bodies identified include Ariyo and a 400-level student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar.

