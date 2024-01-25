A branch of the Dominion City Church and Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) have been sealed

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) shut the two churches and other establishments over pollution

The other sealed established are Red Bar, Farm City, The Odyssey Apartments, Acuma Event Centre, and Fortunes Shortlet Apartment.

Lekki, Lagos state - Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) have sealed Dominion City Church, Redeemed Christian Church of God (The New Covenant Assembly) and other apartments in Lagos Island axis of the state.

The agency sealed several establishments including a lounge, bar, event centre, churches and residential apartments for violating the State’s environmental regulations.

The Commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @tokunbo_wahab.

Wahab said the other sealed established are Red Bar, Farm City, The Odyssey Apartments, Acuma Event Centre, and Fortunes Shortlet Apartment.

According to the commissioner, the buildings are situated in various parts of Lekki Phase 1, Oniru Lekki and Ajah.

He explained that LASEPA took measures to protect the environment from noise pollution and other infractions

“This measure was taken to address identified instances of noise pollution and other environmental violations.”

Lagos govt seals churches, mosque, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that LASEPA officials took a crucial step in restoring environmental order and sanity in the state.

The agency sealed several churches, mosque, hotels, nightclubs and other leisure places all across the state over noise pollution and other environmental infractions.

LASEPA disclosed the sealed places of worship to include the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Sanctuary of Favour), Cherubim & Seraphim (Ayo ni), Station of Relief Christ Ministry, Ifelodun Mosque, amongst others.

Nigerian Lady reports Redeem Church to LASEPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady reported a worship centre of the Redeemed Church to the LASEPA over noise pollution.

The lady identified as Oreoluwa, disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday, January 28, where she heaved a sigh of relief that the agency gave her a call with the promise to address the problem.

When contacted, Oreoluwa told Legit.ng that frustration drove her to report the church to the agency. She noted that the church holds three services a week and the noise from the building made it difficult for her to take calls or sleep.

