The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, met with traditional rulers to seek their holistic cooperation to tackle insecurity in the city

The former Rivers state governor also created paramilitary vigilante groups to combat the growing menace of kidnappers

He equally banned the movement of unregistered taxis in the territory

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged the traditional rulers and area council chairmen in the territory to cooperate with the government and security agencies in tackling the insecurity plaguing the nation’s capital.

He made the call on Wednesday, January 24, in Abuja during a meeting with the FCT-graded chiefs and area council chairmen.

The meeting was held to discuss the security challenges facing the territory and the measures taken by the government to address them, Premium Times reported.

The minister emphasised the importance of the role of the traditional rulers and council chairmen in ensuring security in their domain.

He said they should provide credible information to the security agencies about any suspicious or unfamiliar faces in their areas.

“Traditional rulers have a role to play in securing their domain. You know those around your domain. If there are faces that you think are not familiar within that axis, it is within your powers to report such faces or call your area council chairman to be able to make a report to security agencies or my office so that actions can be taken,” he stated.

Wike sets up vigilante groups in FCT

According to Businessday NG, Wike has instructed the six area councils in the FCT to establish vigilante groups to bolster the efforts of security agencies.

He emphasized the importance of traditional leaders ensuring that only individuals without criminal records are recruited into these vigilante groups.

Additionally, Wike mentioned that the police and other security forces have been instructed to list all their requirements for combating insecurity.

He stated that the FCT administration will supply motorcycles to all area councils to facilitate access to remote areas by security personnel.

Wike urged council chairpersons and traditional leaders to communicate any security concerns to the government.

He also cautioned against politicizing security matters in the FCT and spreading misinformation, particularly regarding the demolition of shanties, which are often used as hideouts by criminals

Minister moves to ban unregistered taxis

The minister further announced that the FCT Administration is implementing measures to restrict the operation of taxis to only those registered and painted in FCT colors.

The FCTA plans to establish bus terminals along different routes in the FCT. These terminals will serve as the designated hubs for registered buses and taxis to operate within the territory..

He said the aim of this policy is to prevent the activities of criminals who use unregistered taxis to rob and kidnap unsuspecting passengers.

He said the FCTA will soon roll out its own buses which will be painted in Abuja colour and will operate from designated terminals.

Wike explains reason for increase in banditry

