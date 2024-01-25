The Nigeria Police Force has vowed to take necessary action against LGBTQ people seen in the viral video of the ‘Of Course’ challenge.'

The NPF spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the LGBTQ activities and practices are unnatural offences and are totally condemned in Nigeria

Adejobi said the LGBTQ people seen in the viral video are criminals and will be punished according to the law

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the viral video of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) members in Nigeria participating in the ‘Of Course’ challenge.

The NPF spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said LGBTQ people are criminals who will be punished according to the law.

Police vow to go after LGBTQ people in Nigeria Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

In the viral video on TikTok, the LGBTQ members spoke about their sexuality and the misconceptions people have about them, TheCable reported.

Adejobi via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Princemoye1, stated this while reacting to an X user identified as #iamking_ yusuf who asked the police if LGBTQ is now legal in Nigeria.

He wrote:

“Una no update us say LGBTQ is now legal in Naija o. Buh no shaking, all of us go well last last.”

Replying to Yusuf’s message, Adejobi wrote:

“They are criminals and punishable under the law.

“We are on this clip to take necessary action according to the provisions of the law in Nigeria.

“These are unnatural offences and are totally condemned. Thanks.”

