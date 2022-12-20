Kano, Kano - The Kano state Hisbah Board has arrested no fewer than 19 persons for attending a suspected gay wedding.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the arrest was confirmed by Hisbah spokesperson Lawan Ibrahim on Tuesday, December 20.

All attendees arrested by Hibah operatives have been handed over to the Kano state police command. Photo: Force Headquarters

Ibrahim stated that the 19 persons arrested for attending the suspected homosexual wedding of Abba and Mujahid were youths and their attendance at the event was the reason for their arrest.

Ibrahim said:

“The arrest was made after a Good Samaritan hinted to the board about same-s*x marriage.

“Our personnel attached to Hisbah board headquarters, Sharada Kano, arrived at the scene before the commencement of the wedding.”

In a report by PM News, the Hisbah spokesperson revealed that 15 females and four males make up the 19 arrested suspected attendees of the gay marriage.

Meanwhile, the suspected about-to-be-wedded gay partner (Abba and Mujahid) were said to have scampered for safety upon the arrival of the Hisbah operatives.

Hibah nabs gay-wedding organiser

The Hisbah spokesperson revealed that though they could not capture the main suspects, they were able to track the wedding organiser, a 21-year-old called Salma Usman, who is currently in custody.

Ibrahim said:

“Abba and Mujahid escaped immediately Hisbah personnel arrived at the wedding venue, but the organiser, Salma Usman, 21, is in our custody.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim stated that those arrested had been handed over to the Kano state police command while all efforts were ongoing to clamp down on the main suspects (Abba and Mujahid).

He said:

“Those arrested will be handed over to the police for necessary action as most of the ladies claimed they were invited to the wedding from neighbouring states

“We shall intensify efforts to ensure that Abba and Mujahid are arrested.”

