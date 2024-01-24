Father of Whitney Adeniran, the student who died during Chrisland school's inter-house sports, testifies in court against staff

The man said his daughter had died long before she was taken to a hospital

The school and staff involved have been charged with involuntary homicide for their negligence

Lagos state - The father of a 12-year-old student who died after exposure to electric shock at a school event in Lagos has told the court that his daughter was already dead before she was taken to the hospital.

Mr Michael Adeniran, the father of Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools, Opebi, said he was informed by the school nurse that his daughter’s eyes had dilated and she could not confirm her death because she was not a doctor.

Whitney Adeniran, the student who died during the school's inter-house sport.

Source: Facebook

Lagos state government charges Chrisland school

The PUNCH reported that the Lagos State Government has charged the school and four of its staff with homicide, reckless and negligent acts over the death of Whitney, who died from electric shock on February 9, 2023, during the school’s inter-house sports activities held at the Agege Stadium.

The defendants are Ademoye Adewale, a cotton candy vendor, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, the principal, and Victoria Nwatu, the vice principal. They were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala on March 31, 2023.

Bereaved dad testifies against school

Mr Adeniran, who is the first prosecution witness, testified on Monday during cross-examination by the school’s counsel Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), the Vanguard reported.

He clarified that his daughter was not unwell and had simply skipped school on February 2, 2023, due to personal reasons. On January 20, 2023, the school contacted his wife, informing her that Whitney was unwell and that she had been taken to Inland Specialist Hospital in Ikeja.

At the hospital, the doctor had prescribed nitrazepam 5mg and amitriptyline, 12.5mg, which he learned about on February 16, 2023, upon obtaining the doctor's report, The Cable reported.

According to him, the Agege Central Hospital and Diagnostic Limited stated that his daughter succumbed to cardiac arrest. However, he couldn't recall whether anyone informed him about the administration of oxygen to his daughter during her time at the hospital.

Lagos arraigns Chrisland principal over death of Whitney Adeniran

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State Government has finally arraigned the Chrisland School principal and four other staff over the death of one of the school’s pupils, 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran.

The workers were arraigned before Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja and Chrisland School Limited.

The defendants were arraigned on two count charges bordering on involuntary homicide without malice aforethought, reckless and negligent acts preferred against them by the state

