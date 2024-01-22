Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been warned to stop sponsoring or supporting his associates to insult his predecessor, Nyesom Wike

Samuel Nwanosike, the chairman of the Ikwerre LGA of the state, gave the warning in a viral video, adding that he would not hesitate to insult the governor

Nwanosike accused Governor Fubara of not doing anything since his resumption in office while dismissing the claim that Wike was trying to control the affairs of the state

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Rivers state political crisis was yet to be dead as an associate of the immediate past governor and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, threatened to insult Governor Siminalayi Fubara should his camp not stop insulting his predecessor.

Samuel Nwanosike, the chairman of the Ikwerre local government area of the state, alleged that Governor Fubara was sponsoring one Chijioke Ihunwo to continue to insult the minister and that he would insult the governor should his associate continue to insult Wike.

In a video on his social media page on Sunday, January 21, Nwanosike, who was loyal to Wike, was seen speaking to some supporters at the Omerelu Community, accusing the governor of being ineptitude since his inauguration on May 29, 2023, after the fallout between him and Wike in 2023.

Wike's loyalist accused Fubara of abandoning governance in the state

Nwanosike said Governor Fubara has not done anything in the state since he took over the affairs of Rivers from Wike, calling him a “foolish governor.”

He threatened to do the same to the governor should any insult come from Fubara's associate to Wike. He said:

“Any day the likes of Chijioke sent by Fubara insults Wike, I’ll insult Fubara.”

The council chairman also dismissed the allegation that the FCT minister was attempting to control the state, accusing the governor of being naive and not knowing what governance was all about.

He captioned the video:

"If SIM Fubara continues to allow or Sponsor Chijioke Ihunwo to insult Nyesom Wike, he will receive the same from me."

See the video here:

