A US Pastor has said he pocketed $1.3 million based on God's instruction after he had sold a worthless cryptocurrency to his people

Eli Regalado and his wife, Kaitlyn, have been charged with fraud allegation by the office of the Colorado Attorney General after claiming a directive from God

Regalado has confessed to the crime and that some of the proceeds have gone for his house's remodelling, saying God instructed him to do so

Colorado, US - A US Pastor who pocketed $1.3 million after selling a worthless cryptocurrency to his congregation has used some of the proceeds to remodel his house and insisted that his action was based on the directives he heard from God.

The US Pastor, Eli Regalado and his wife, Kaitlyn, are currently facing a lawsuit over the allegation of flogging the so-called INDXcoin to Christians in Colorado, giving them a divine assurance that they would become rich.

US pastor confessed to pocketing $1.3m investors money Photo Credit: @thinkertweet

Source: Twitter

According to The Guardian, the investigator said it found out that 300 people invested $3.2 million into what Regalado and his wife have claimed to be a directive from God. This was contained in a complaint filed by the office of the Colorado Attorney General.

US online pastor sold fake cryptocurrency to congregation

This is coupled with the fact that the pastor and his wife, who run an online church, do not have experience in cryptocurrency. This was contained in a statement released by the body that regulates the securities market, the Colorado Division of Securities.

Speaking on the fraud allegation, the cleric reiterated his commitment to a message of a God-given mission and confessed that some of the cash had been used for his home improvement, which he said was part of the instruction given from above.

In a video posted on the INDXcoin, Regalado said:

"Out of that 1.3, half a million dollars went to the IRS, and a few $100,000 went to a home remodel that the Lord told us to do."

See the video of his confession here:

