FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied arresting Aisha Ahmad, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of financial system stability.

The secret police said on Thursday night, January 11, that in the last 48 hours, it has not arrested any former or present official of the CBN.

Legit.ng sighted a social media post by a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with the claim that Ahmad was arrested and detained by the DSS "over the alleged fraudulent acquisition of shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank, including how the sum of $300 million to complete the acquisition of Union Bank was raised by Titan Bank".

Apparently responding to the speculation, the DSS wrote on its verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"The DSS did not, in the last 48 hours, arrest any former or present official of the CBN."

