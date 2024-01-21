A former presidential aide, Femi Adesina, has revealed what Aisha told him when former President Muhammadu Buhari was sick

Adesina said the former First Lady told him that her husband, Buhari is not terminally sick as people were assuming

He explained that Aisha said Buhari was just stressed and overworked and all he needed then was just rest

FCT, Abuja - A former presidential aide, Femi Adesina, said former First Lady, Aisha, told him that her husband, former President Muhammadu Buhari is not terminally sick.

Adesina said Aisha disclosed this to him when he and some cabinet members were visiting Buhari in London, United Kingdom on August 12, 2017, TheCable reported.

He disclosed this in the book titled, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’.

He added that the former First Lady said all Buhari needs is rest because he was stressed and overworked.

“The brain behind the visit was the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari. We spoke sparingly; but that day when the trip was being planned, my phone rang, and it was her. After an exchange of pleasantries, she said: ‘My husband is not terminally ill. He is just stressed and overworked. I have been warning on it since last year.

“All he needs is rest. I spent 9 days with him, before returning to attend to some women's projects. The children are with him. I think you should visit him too. You can’t be speaking for him without seeing him.’ And that was how the visit was arranged, at the behest of the First Lady.”

