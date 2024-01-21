The Lagos state government has sealed two popular markers over environmental sanitation violations.

The LASEPA General Manager, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, said the Katangua and Oke Afa markets, were closed for various environmental infractions.

Ajayi explained that the markets were sealed in 2024 by the monitoring and compliance team of LAWMA

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has shut down the Katangua and Oke Afa markets over environmental sanitation violations.

The LASEPA General Manager, Dr Babatunde Ajayi, announced the closure of the two markets on Sunday, January 21.

Ajayi, who disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @thetundeajayi, said the markets were shut over filth and various environmental infractions.

“Katangua market sealed today 21st January, 2024 by the monitoring and compliance team of LAWMA due to gross environmental sanitation violations.

“Oke Afa market, Isolo was sealed up due to environmental sanitation and poor waste disposal practices today 21st January 2024 by the Monitoring and Compliance Department.”

This is in continuation of closing down of markets that violate environmental sanitation standards of the state.

Lagos closes Alaba International Market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Government ordered the immediate closure of Alaba International Market, one of the largest electronics and spare parts markets.

The Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a tweet on Monday, October 23, 2023.

According to Wahab, the decision was due to poor waste disposal practices.

Sanwo-Olu to demolish Jankara, Bombata, and Pelewura markets

In another report, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he will demolish the Jankara, Bombata and Pelewura markets in Lagos Island to allow for urban regeneration of the area.

Sanwo-Olu spoke when he inspected some drainage channels on the Island.

“We have come here on a drainage and regeneration call. The entire stretch of Idumagbo Avenue is always flooded during the rainy season because of human activities, especially from the markets around the area. They have built on the canals and so prevented the free flow of water, so we need to do a total rebuild."

Source: Legit.ng