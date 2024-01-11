A traditional ruler, Haruna Abale, his son, and eight others have been killed by terrorists in Katsina state

It was gathered that the terrorists attacked the Kukar Babangida community in Jibia Local Government Area on Thursday morning

According to a community leader, the gunmen killed the monarch because he was outspoken and critical of the terrorists

Jibia, Katsina state - Terrorists attacked the Kukar Babangida community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state and killed the traditional ruler, Haruna Abale, his son, and eight others.

As reported by Premium Times, multiple sources said the terrorists killed the monarch, his son, and four others at his official residence on Thursday morning, January 11.

It was gathered that the attack began around 1:00 a.m. and went on for several hours, resulting in the burning down of some houses, vehicles, and shops in the community.

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons said:

“I believe it was a planned attack to specifically take out the monarch who was known to be outspoken and critical of the terrorists.

“His house was the first they (terrorists) went to when they entered the community. Some of the terrorists surrounded the house while the others entered.”

One of the monarch’s sons, who spoke over the phone said:

“It was terrible. The terrorists went to my father’s inner room and shot him several times. They then went back to my brother, Idris’s room and killed him alongside four of his friends who slept at the house.”

The community leader said a search for dead bodies was still ongoing because the gunmen also killed some residents “who ran out of their houses due to the intensity of the shootings”

The state police spokesperson, Abubakar Sadik, also confirmed the attack, and said the gunmen “shot and killed nine persons and burnt down five vehicles.”

“Operatives were swiftly deployed as normalcy was restored. Efforts are on to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Further development will be communicated in due course.”

