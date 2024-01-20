The National Labour Congress has said it would be going back to the negotiation table with the Federal Government over minimum wage

The congress revealed that they would be demanding a new salary cap based on the current cost of living data

This came after the government promised to clear arrears of debt it owed its workers nationwide

Organised labour in Nigeria is preparing to negotiate a new minimum wage with the government and employers. The labour unions plan to base their demand on the cost of living and other socio-economic factors across the country.

This comes as the Federal Government has pledged to pay the arrears of the N35,000 wage award that it owes its workers. The government says it is committed to fulfilling its agreements with the trade unions.

The National Labour Congress has asked the Federal Government to come back to the negotiation table.

Source: Facebook

NLC want minimum wage relative to cost of living

According to Vanguard, the labour unions have been working hard to ensure that their wage demand is realistic and reasonable. They want to avoid any dispute or deadlock that could lead to industrial action or litigation.

To achieve this, Thisdaylive reported, NLC has directed its state councils to collect and analyse data on the average cost of living in towns and local government areas in their states. The NLC has designed two forms for this purpose: one for data collection and one for data summary.

The NLC’s General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, explained the importance of this task in a circular to the state councils.

He said they need to collect reliable and complete data on how much it costs to live in different parts of our country before we start the discussion on a proposed new salary cap

“The success of our efforts in negotiating a fair and equitable national minimum wage depends significantly on the thoroughness and accuracy of the data we collect. Therefore, I am writing to urge your immediate attention and action in conducting the necessary research and collating vital information.”

He also urged the state councils to use online platforms for efficient and streamlined data collection. He asked them to submit their findings to the national headquarters before the end of January 2024.

He expressed his confidence that with the collaboration of the state councils, the NLC would contribute significantly to the success of the upcoming negotiations.

FG speaks on payment of N35,000 wage award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported that the Federal Government has reassured the national leadership of the NLC and the TUC that it would fulfill all promises made to them and Nigerian workers.

Legit.ng reports that Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour and employment, gave assurance Onyejeocha assured that the government would continue to pay the N35,000 wage award as agreed

Source: Legit.ng