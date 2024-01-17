Northern Ethnic Group Assembly (NEYGA) has reacted to the scheme linking the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila to Betta Edu's scandal

FCT, Abuja - Northern Ethnic Group Assembly (NEYGA) has defended the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila amid corruption allegations linking him to the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

NEYGA spokesperson, Ibrahim Dan-Musa, said the detractors are those seeking the downfall of Gbajabiamila, The Guardian reported

The northern group made this known in a statement while reacting to a leaked memo that President Bola Tinubu approved three billion naira from the COVID-19 Palliative Fund for verification of the National Social Register.

“It is clear some people are still seeking the downfall of one of the best brains in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, but they have failed.”

“Someone who managed 360 elected representatives of the Federal House of Representatives for a solid four years without a blemish will not fall for a peanut. Detractors do not understand the quality and value of Femi Gbajabiamila.

“The Chief of Staff has crossed the bridge before it collapsed, so what they are pursuing is emptiness the second day after the Market day!

The group promised to expose those attempting to tie Gbajabiamila to the Betta Edu investigation.

“We, the concerned citizens for good governance, will soon expose all of you behind the evils you planned.

“Whether you are a Christian or Muslim, whatever you sow, you shall reap. We will go after all of you and expose you to the world.

Villa rivals, opposition plot to link Gbajabiamila

The President's Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, countered earlier suggestions by stating that the approval of N3 billion was directly sanctioned by the President and not by Gbajabiamila, as implied before.

A presidential aide addressing the situation remarked that similar communications would persist in the upcoming days, emphasising that Gbajabiamila was the primary focus of these memos.

