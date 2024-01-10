Former vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has described the book by Femi Adesina, former special adviser on media and publicity to erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari, as “very wise and proactive”

Osinbajo said the book gives “the most reliable account" of the experiences at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja

Professor Osinbajo made the comment in Lagos when Adesina formally presented a copy of the book to him

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, former vice-president, has said Femi Adesina, ex-special adviser on media and publicity to the immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, is“possibly the person who would best represent who the (former) President was.”

As reported by Daily Trust on Wednesday, January 10, Osinbajo made the comment in Lagos over the weekend when Adesina formally presented a copy of the book, entitled: Working With Buhari; Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023), to the former Nigerian No.2 citizen.

Adesina's book reveals the true Buhari – Osinbajo

Adesina’s book is scheduled to be presented on Tuesday, January 16 in Abuja, with President Bola Tinubu expected as special guest of honour, Premium Times reported.

The event, which would be held at the Transcorp Hilton, could be the first time former President Buhari and his successor, President Tinubu, would appear publicly together after the handover on May 29, 2023.

Receiving the former presidential aide’s book, Osinbajo said:

“I think it is a very wise and proactive approach. I think it is wise to do so especially because he was an insider. He has all the information about the personal issues, personal details that are covered in the book. It is the right thing to do, so that he defines the narrative ahead, and anyone else who wants to write would have to use this as their soft material. Obviously, this is the most reliable account of his experiences in there.”

Furthermore, praising the book, Osinbajo said it is “in many ways a personal discussion or conversation with Nigerians about who President Buhari was.” And Adesina is “possibly the person who would best represent who the (former) President was.”

