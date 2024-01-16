Top government officials and aristocrats are gathered at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, to commemorate the 85th birthday of Chief Bisi Akande, the former acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The celebration will also mark the launch of the Adebisi Akande Foundation, accompanied by a lecture titled "The Leadership Question: Prospects for Nigeria."

Bisi Akand is one of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo Credit: MHR Clement Akanni

Source: Twitter

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State presides over the event as the chairman.

Notable attendees include President Bola Tinubu, represented by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Top attendees at the event include Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State.

President Tinubu was the distinguished guest of honour, while Vice President Shettima was the featured guest lecturer, The Nation reported.

Southwest governors attend Akande's birthday

The event was graced by a distinguished group of individuals, both domestic and international, including Governor Dapo Abiodun from Ogun, Abiodun Oyebanji from Ekiti, and Ademola Adeleke from Osun, represented by Prince Kola Adewusi.

Additionally, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, and Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of Blue Economy, will attend.

Other notable figures include Zaccheus Adedeji, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Florence Adelabu, the wife of the late Oyo Governor, and Senator Fatai Buhari from Oyo North, among several others.

How Akande helped Buhari win 2015 presidency

Meanwhile, the APC has showered praises on Bisi Akande as he clocked 85 on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

In a statement by its national secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, the ruling party acknowledged Akande's major role in the APC's formation and support towards Buhari's emergence in 2015.

Akande was a former governor of Osun State and a former chairman of the ruling APC.

