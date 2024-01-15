The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is believed to be on the verge of reopening old cases of corruption within the political circle

Inside sources in the EFCC disclosed that cases of some ex-governors will be reopened soon

The information confirmed that 11 ex-governors are on the radar of the EFCC, with some of them being allies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The ongoing battle against corruption led by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) appears to be far from over, with a renewed focus on former governors and ministers facing corruption allegations.

According to EFCC insiders, legal teams representing some ex-governors are gearing up for potential legal proceedings, as their clients have been informed of the anti-graft agency's intentions.

Reports suggest that the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, is committed to revisiting dormant cases and has reinstated investigators to resume multiple investigations since taking office.

After members of the Zamfara Alternative Forum staged a protest at the EFCC's headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, the acting director of public affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, assured reporters that all high-profile cases would be thoroughly investigated.

As reported by Leadership, notable individuals among the governors currently facing scrutiny include former Enugu State governors Chimaroke Nnamani and Sullivan Chime, former Ekiti State governors Kayode Fayemi and Ayo Fayose, former Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Adamu, former Abia State governors Theodore Orji and Orji Uzor Kalu, former Gombe State governor Danjuma Goje, former Sokoto State governor Aliyu Wamako, former Bayelsa State governor Timipre Sylva, and former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido.

Allegations against ex-governors under EFCC radar

In Enugu, Nnamani is under scrutiny for a purported N5.3 billion fraud, and Chime faces investigation regarding an alleged N450 million campaign fraud.

These cases are linked to the N23 billion allegedly distributed by former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke, who herself is the subject of investigations related to numerous money laundering allegations involving billions of naira and millions of dollars.

Former Governor Fayemi is being investigated for an alleged N4 billion fraud, while his successor, Fayose, is facing scrutiny by anti-graft agencies for an alleged N6.9 billion fraud.

In Nasarawa State, former Governor Adamu is under investigation for an alleged N15 billion fraud.

In Abia, Orji is the subject of an investigation into an alleged N551 billion money laundering charge, and Kalu remains under scrutiny for approximately N7 billion.

Elsewhere, the commission is looking into Former Governor Goje for an alleged N5 billion fraud, Wammako for purportedly diverting N15 billion, Sylva for an alleged N19.2 billion money laundering, and Lamido for an alleged N1.35 billion fraud.

EFCC to revisit Matawalle's N70bn fraud case

Meanwhile, the EFCC said it will revisit the the alleged N70 billion fraud case against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

The EFCC’s acting Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajuren, said the anti-graft agency will not sweep any corruption case under the law.

Uwajeren said the EFCC will proceed with the matter if they can establish the wrongs against Matawalle.

