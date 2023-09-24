Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba has unveiled new welfare packages for NYSC members serving in the state's schools

Jalingo, Taraba state - Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba has announced new welfare packages for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state's schools.

In total, the welfare packages announced by the governor in a statement released on Sunday, September 24, are worth N245,000 for each NYSC member during the service year.

Agbu Kefas, Taraba governor, approved new welfare packages for NYSC members serving in the state's schools. Photo credits: @officialnyscng, @GovAgbuKefas

Source: Twitter

Breakdown of new welfare packages for NYSC members

Governor Kefas broke down the new allowances for the NYSC members as listed below:

An additional N10,000 to be added to their monthly allowance

A one-time payment of N50,000 as a medical allowance.

An accommodation allowance of N25,000) naira per term, totalling N75,000 for three terms

Automatic jobs for exceptional NYSC members

Why I introduced new welfare packages for NYSC members - Kefas

In the statement sighted by Legit.ng, Governor Kefas explained that the new welfare packages are part of his emergency response to the declining growth of education in Taraba state.

These measures are in line with Taraba's unwavering commitment to enhancing access to quality education, fostering Youth development, and ensuring a brighter future for our Children," the Taraba state governor said.

Palliative: Zulum donates N30,000 to each NYSC member in Borno

In a related development, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has donated N36.4 million to 1,215 corps members posted to Borno state by the NYSC.

Legit.ng gathers that a share of N30,000 will be given to each corps member.

According to a statement on the state government's social media pages, the governor visited the NYSC orientation camp on Saturday, August 26. Governor Zulum also allocated 100 bags of rice, 10 cows, 10 bags of 100 kg of beans, and 10 gallons of cooking oil for special meals for the corps members during their three weeks of orientation camping.

Source: Legit.ng