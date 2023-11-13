The Lagos State University (LASU) has continued to stamp its dominance in the academic scene in Nigeria

The institution enjoyed academic dominance again as one of its graduates, Peter Osagie Ifagbuyi, won a contest that bagged him N1 million

The contest was organised at the orientation camp, National Youth Service Corps, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

Ipaja, Lagos - Peter Osagie Ifagbuyi, a graduate of LASU, clinched the top spot in a Chemistry oral/verbal quiz competition organized by NYSC at the Iyana Ipaja orientation camp in Lagos.

The competition, held on November 10, 2023, was part of the activities at the ongoing orientation camp, which commenced on November 1 and concluded on November 21, 2023.

Participants from UNILAG and UNIILORIN, who came second and third, won N500k and N250k, respectively. Photo Credit: LASU website

Ifagbuyi, a 2022 Chemistry graduate from LASU's Faculty of Science, showcased his expertise by successfully answering all questions in the initial and final rounds, outshining nine other contestants.

Before the final rounds, Ifagbuyi, identified by the number LA/23c/1422, underwent an online screening, advancing to the last round alongside representatives from nine different platoons.

As the deserving winner of the inaugural chemistry contest supported by VSP Botanics, Ifagbuyi was awarded a cash prize of N1 million.

His academic excellence was further emphasised as he graduated with a Second Class Upper grade from the Department of Chemistry at LASU.

Runner-up wins cash prizes

The second and third place winners, Jolaolu Balogun (LA/23c/3690), a Pharmacy graduate from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Bethrandi Chukwudi (LA/23c/4637), a Medicine graduate from the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), received cash prizes of N500,000 and N250,000, respectively.

Professor Razak Olowu, the Head of the Department of Chemistry at LASU's Faculty of Science, commended Ifagbuyi's performance, attributing it to the university's positive influence on his academic journey.

He expressed confidence in LASU's capacity to shape students academically and in other aspects of life.

Prof. Olowu congratulated Ifagbuyi, encouraged him to stay focused, and wished him continued success in his future endeavours.

