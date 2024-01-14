Dangote Refinery is the world’s largest single-train petroleum refinery, situated in Lagos state

This indicates a beacon of hope for Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's-led federal government

Interestingly, the billionaire businessman has hailed Tinubu, the NNPCL and others as the refinery begins the production of diesel

Following the successful commencement of production of refined petroleum products by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, the president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has expressed a deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his vision and support.

Aliko Dangote extends gratitude to Tinubu as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery marks the beginning of a self-sufficient era in fuel production. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Aliko Dangote

According to the billionaire businessman Dangote, Tinubu encouraged him to embark on the refinery project years ago, Sunday Punch reported.

In a statement made available to newsmen by his media team on Sunday, January 14, the renowned entrepreneur recalled the support, encouragement, and thoughtful advice he got from President Tinubu towards the actualisation of the refinery project.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, while addressing Nigerians on New Year’s Day alluded to the fact that the FG and indeed Nigerians were eagerly awaiting the start of production at Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries to ease the attendant hardship on citizens after the fuel subsidy removal.

Specifically, Dangote Dangote expressed his heartfelt appreciation to key stakeholders, including President Tinubu and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), for their instrumental role in turning the refinery dream into reality, The Guardian reported.

He said:

“I want to thank President Bola Tinubu for his support and for making our dream come true. This production, as witnessed today, would not have been possible without his visionary leadership and prompt attention to detail.

“His intervention at various stages cleared all impediments thereby accelerating the actualisation of the project."

What you need to know about the Dangote refinery

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, situated on 2,635 hectares in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, has commenced its initial production phase, focusing on manufacturing diesel and aviation fuel, with plans to produce petrol later.

Despite being one of Africa's major oil producers and the continent's largest economy, Nigeria heavily relies on imported fuel due to insufficient refining capacity.

Dangote Refinery cost $19bn

The refinery, costing around $19 billion, aims to meet the country's entire demand for refined products and generate surpluses for export.

