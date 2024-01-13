The Dangote refinery has commenced production after receiving the last six million barrels of crude oil

The company disclosed in a statement that it commenced production in the early hours of Friday, January 12, 2024

Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group, said products from the refinery will hit the market within the month

After receiving six million barrels of crude oil, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has finally commenced production.

The company commenced the production of diesel and aviation fuel in the early hours of Friday, January 12, 2024.

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote confirms refinery has begun production

Dangote says products will hit the market in a month

In a statement confirming the commencement of production, the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support, encouragement, and thoughtful advice towards realizing the project, TheCable report said.

Dangote also thanked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigrian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDORA), and Nigerians for their support and belief in the project.

The Nigerian industrialist said products from the refinery will hit the market within the month after receiving all regulatory approvals.

Dangote said:

“We thank President Bola Tinubu for his support and for making our dream come true. This production, as witnessed today, would not have been possible without his visionary leadership and prompt attention to detail.”

“His intervention at various stages cleared all impediments, thereby accelerating the actualization of the project. We also thank the NNPC, NUPRC, and NMDPRA for their support. These organizations have been our dependable partners in this historic journey.

“This is a big day for Nigeria. We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone. This is an important achievement for our country, demonstrating our ability to develop and deliver large capital projects. This is a game changer for our country, and I am very fulfilled with the actualization of this project.”

The refinery received five shipments of crude from the NNPCL.

Timelines of crude oil supplies to Dangote refinery

On December 8, 2023, the facility received one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shel International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

The refinery received another phase of crude stock from NNPC on December 20, 2023, with the third shipment of million barrels of oil feedstock from STASCO arriving on December 29, 2023.

The NNPC also supplied the facility with its 4th crude and fifth consignment on January 1 and 5, 2024.

The Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, Akin Omole, told journalists at the Dangote Quay in Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos that the six million barrels would facilitate the initial run of the refinery as well as kick-start the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) before subsequently progressing to the production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)”.

The capacity of the refinery

According to the statement, the refinery can load 2,900 trucks daily at its truck-loading gantries, and its products will conform to Euro V specifications.

Aliko Dangote said the refinery has secured a license to refine more than 300,000 barrels of crude daily.

Meanwhile, the NNPC had, in August 2021, acquired a 20 percent minority equity stake in the refinery.

