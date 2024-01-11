Aliko Dangote has jumped 56 places in the billionaire ranking and he is now getting closer to break into top 100

Latest data shows the Nigerian richest man's wealth increased even further by over N217 billion in 24 hours

His new found wealth is thanks to the strong performance of Dangote Cement on the NGX

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has jumped 56 places to rank as the 137th richest person in the world from the 192nd position he occupied On Tuesday, January 10, 2024.

The billionaire is experiencing a resurgence in the last few days after starting the new year at one of its lowest levels in 10 years.

Dangote's wealth surges by $229 million

According to Forbes billionaire index, Dangote's wealth surged by $229 million (over N217 million) in one day to close Wednesday, January 11 with a net worth of $13.8 billion compared to the previous day's net worth of $10.3 billion.

The huge leap reflects the positive performance of his companies on the Nigerian Exchange.

Analysis by Legit.ng shows that Dangote Cement's shares has been on the rise for three days.

A unit of the company's shares, which started the new week on Monday, January 8, at N325, has increased to N350 per share.

Similarly, another of its companies, Dangote Sugar, saw its share price rise from N65 per share on Monday to N67.5 per share as of Wednesday.

The future looks even brighter for Dangote as his 650,000 barrels of refinery prepares to begin the sale of its products.

He has since overtaken Rupert in the list of richest men in the world.

