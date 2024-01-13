Petroleum product marketers are eagerly anticipating the release of the product price list from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) told The Nation of the association's keen interest in promptly obtaining the awaited price list.

Marketers brace up for Dangote Refinery price list

According to Abubakar Maigandi, the National President of IPMAN, the objective is to provide the list to its members swiftly.

He said:

“We want to know Dangote petroleum products prices. We will request it so that we can give it to our members.”

Maigandi further disclosed the executive members' plan to pursue the request for product allocation from the refinery.

Notably, Legit.ng had previously reported on the marketers' submission of applications for product allocation from the refinery.

Maigandi emphasized that the initiation of production at the refinery has heightened the association's eagerness for the request.

Legit.ng also reported that the Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), on the other hand, were in advanced discussions with four offshore refineries regarding the supply of petroleum products.

Dangote Refinery commences operations after a series of crude oil delivery

As per the statement issued by the Dangote Refinery last Friday, the facility has started the production of diesel and aviation fuel.

To date, the refinery has received a total of six million barrels of crude oil at its two Single Point Mooring (SPM) locations situated 25 kilometres offshore.

The initial crude delivery occurred on December 12, 2023, and the sixth cargo was received on January 8, 2024.

Marketers set to build two more refineries, name location

In related news, Legit.ng reported that oil marketers plan to establish two additional refineries, joining the likes of Dangote, Port Harcourt, and others.

The President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has disclosed that these new refineries are slated for locations in Lagos and Calabar.

This development follows the directive from the NUPRC, instructing oil companies in Nigeria to provide approximately 483,000 barrels of crude oil daily to support local refineries.

