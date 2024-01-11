Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani said there’s no conflict of interest because Tunji-Ojo has resigned from the company since 2019

Sani said it was not Tunji-Ojo’s ministry of interior that awarded the contract to New Planet Project Limited

He said Nigerians should not be distracted because Edu’case cannot be equated with that of a company associated with Tunji-Ojo.

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the involvement of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in the alleged financial fraud against the suspended minister, Betta Edu.

Sani said that based on facts presented by Tunji-Ojo, he resigned from New Planet Project Limited in 2019, hence, there’s no conflict of interest.

He stated this in a post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, January 11.

He further stated that no law says public officials must sell their shares when they resume office.

Sani also said it was not Tunji-Ojo’s ministry that awarded the contract to New Planet Project Limited but the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

He argued that companies have the right to pursue business anywhere.

According to Sani, Edu’case cannot be equated with that of a company associated with Tunji-Ojo.

The former federal lawmaker said Nigerians should not be distracted because legally, the interior minister cannot be held to account on the matter.

Tunji-Ojo opens up on getting contract from Edu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tunji-Ojo responded to the allegation that his company, New Planet Project Limited, was awarded an N438.1 million contract by Edu.

In an interview on Channels Television on Monday, January 8, the minister said he founded the company about 15 years ago but resigned as its director after his election in 2019.

During the programme, the minister presented a CAC document indicating his resignation as a New Planet Project Limited director five years ago.

Tinubu Summons Tunji-Ojo over contract award from Edu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu summoned Tunji-Ojo to the Presidential Villa over a financial scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Tunji-Ojo was summoned following the award of a consultancy contract to the tune of N438 million to New Planet Projects Ltd, a company he is a beneficial owner.

