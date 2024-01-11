Federal authorities are urged to take a more proactive approach and actively follow through on their efforts to reduce costs.

Laolu Akande, an experienced journalist and former presidential aide, emphasised the need for diligent implementation of cost-cutting plans at various government levels during an appearance on the Sunrise Daily news documentary program on Channels TV on Thursday, January 11.

He said:

"First of all, the announcement on the travel cut. It is what it is, an announcement. It will have to require a diligent pursuit for it to have any impact at all. I can tell you that If care is not taken the announcement can end there easily."

Akande argued that expenditure should be linked to budget considerations.

He emphasised the importance of specifying the allocated funds to evaluate any reduction effectively.

Although Akande commended President Bola Tinubu for initially taking steps to reduce expenses, he cautioned that without clear financial connections, there is a risk of manipulation and ambiguity.

Likewise, he emphasized the significance of the government addressing the pricing of goods and services, considering it a crucial matter.

He recounted a recent conversation with Chief Bisi Akande, a founding member of the APC, who vividly illustrated the implications of this issue.

The ex-presidential aide stated that various arguments, described as "various nonsensical explanations," have been presented.

However, he emphasised that it is now imperative for the government to intervene and implement necessary measures.

Akande said:

"The time has come for the government if we are really serious, we need to look at how we price goods and services that the government pay for. It is a big deal and the President must pay attention to that."

