Bello Matawalle, the former governor of Zamfara state, has denied being declared wanted by the EFCC, refuting a news article published by Nigerian Tribune

Matawalle's media aide described the report as untrue and aimed at tarnishing the ex-governor's image

The media aide emphasized that the EFCC follows due process and does not engage in arbitrary declarations, while calling for a retraction and apology from the newspaper

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Gusau, Zamfara state - Bello Matawalle, the former governor of Zamfara state, has refuted the reports claiming that he has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nigerian Tribune published an article on Sunday, June 18, 2023, claiming that the EFCC had declared Matawalle wanted.

Bello Matawalle, the former governor of Zamfara state, denied being declared wanted by the EFCC. Photo credits: @Bellomatawalle1, @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

However, in a press statement issued by Lawal Umar, the media aide to the ex-governor, the news story was described as untrue, fake, and malicious, intended to tarnish the image of Matawalle, TVC News reported.

Umar added that the report by the Nigerian Tribune was baseless and lacked a credible source.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

EFCC does not engage in arbitrary declarations, says Matawalle

Umar highlighted that the EFCC, as a reputable law enforcement agency, follows due process in its operations and does not engage in arbitrary declarations of individuals as wanted without concrete evidence and legal procedures.

He further noted that Matawalle has been present since his return from a medical check-up on May 26, 2023, and has not been declared wanted by any credible authority.

“Former Governor, Bello Matawalle has been around since his return on the 26th of May 2023 from a medical check-up and has not been declared wanted by any credible authority," the statement partly read.

Umar called on the newspaper to retract the story and apologise to Matawalle.

EFCC denies declaring Matawalle wanted

Meanwhile, the EFCC has also denied the report that it has declared the former governor of Zamfara State wanted.

Wilson Uwujaren, the antigraft's head of media and publicity, made the denial in a statement on the EFCC page on Twitter on Sunday, June 18.

The EFCC also denied the claim that it has requested the Department of State Service (DSS) to help in arresting the former governor wherever he was found.

Source: Legit.ng