A scheme to capture and enroll about two million Abia state citizens within the space of twelve months has commenced

The robust database program is geared towards carrying Abians along in the development, trade, and social investments of the government

All Abia citizens both home and in the diaspora have been encouraged to obtain thie unique identity

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Umuahia - Abia governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has officially launched the Abia State Social Identity Number (ABSSIN) to further deepen the ease of doing business and social interconnectivity between its citizens and the state's social benefits.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Ikpeazu, through a software technology giant- Appmart Integrated Limited, developed a robust database program to help carry the people of Abia state along in development, trade, and social investments.

The Ikpeazu-led government has commenced a social identity number scheme for Abiains in the state and beyond. Photo credit: Abia state government

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A scheme for the future

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the media team of the governor, noted that Dr. Ikpeazu launched the social identity number system with the aim to improve governance, address unemployment issues in the state and create strong data to help the government in planning and security purposes.

The project anchored by the Abia state planning commission will capture the biometric data of all Abia citizens as well as issue a unique identification number to each person.

According to the statement, the identity can be obtained from any government-designated registration centres or through https://abssin.online.

The robust database is expected to assist the government in the demographic distribution of infrastructure and resources and by extension, become a pass that will guide relationships between citizens and government.

There are also high hopes that when the scheme comes fully into effect, the activities of all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the state, will be digitalized.

The brains behind the initiative

The Governor commended Mrs. Chikezie Eberechi the permanent secretary planning commission on delivering a user-friendly and free platform designed by Appmart Integrated Limited to help make Abia state social identity number progress.

The governor also made it clear that going forward salary won't be paid to civil servants who don't have ABSSIN.

Meanwhile, Governor lkpeazu has expressed the Abia state government’s willingness to embrace and key into the federal government Medium-Term National Development Plan 2021-2025.

The plan is aimed at engendering private sector growth hinged on job creation and poverty reduction.

A statement posted on the website of the Abia state government noted that Dr lkpeazu made his plans known at a workshop in Umuahia.

In another development, Governor Ikpeazu has declared that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor was reacting to media speculations that he will soon dump the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Asked again if he would consider moving to the APC, the Abia state governor reiterated that he was a bonafide member of the PDP and he has no plans of leaving the party.

In a related development, Governor Ikpeazu has disclosed that he might return to lecturing after his term ends in 2023.

Ikpeazu made the disclosure an interactive session with journalists at the governor’s lodge in Aba.

The governor stated that he could also delve into the business of shoemaking.

Source: Legit.ng