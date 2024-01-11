President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been hailed for reducing his entourage and that of the First Lady, the Vice President and other top government officials

During an interview on Channels TV, human rights activist and senior lawyer Femi Falana gave the President his flowers

However, the senior lawyer suggests that the state governors can emulate President Tinubu and reduce their convoy

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has praised President Bola Tinubu for trimming down his travel entourage by 60 per cent but recommends a further reduction to 40 per cent.

During his appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday, January 11, Falana acknowledged the positive step in cost-cutting by the government, emphasizing that there are additional areas where resources can be conserved.

He said:

“It (cutting of entourage) is realistic and if possible the government can go further to reduce the number from 60 to 40 per cent or there about having regards to the state of the economy. But there are areas to address where we are wasting a lot of resources.

“I once traveled and I was in one of the embassies. I was flabbergasted that Nigeria has been paying rent in an African country for our embassy since 1962, that should not be so. So, the government will have to holistically look at the areas of waste.”

Falana's message to state governors

The Senior Advocate highlighted that governors, like the President, should trim down their travel companions.

Stressing the importance of making sacrifices amid economic challenges, Falana remarked that it is now imperative for the government to practice austerity measures, especially after urging the less privileged to do so for an extended period.

He said:

“So, the government will have to holistically look at the areas of waste. Well, that is a good initiative on the part of the President. Our governors should also reduce their entourage locally and internationally so that we can let the world know and let Nigerians know that the question of sacrifice will have to start from the top.

“For years, we have asked the poor to tighten their belts, it is the government now that should tighten their belts. The budget must be reviewed to reflect the state of the economy. We are starting now to begin to cut down the excesses of government and I think it’s a good development but we need to do more.”

Tinubu declaration on reduction of entourage

On January 9, the Presidency declared that President Tinubu had instructed a significant reduction in the size of travel delegations accompanying Federal Government officials on domestic and international trips.

According to the announcement by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, this directive entails a universal 60 per cent decrease. It applies to all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), including the offices of the president, vice president, and first lady.

Meanwhile, specific limits have been set for international travels involving ministers of the federation, permitting only four members of their staff, appointees, or similar personnel to accompany them on official trips.

